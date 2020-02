Kyrgyzstani Aivaz Omorkanov took the third place at the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Competition held on February 7 in Dubai (UAE). Organizers reported.

At least 2,300 athletes competed for victory. They had to swim 1.9 kilometers, cycle 90 kilometers and run 21.1 kilometers.

Aivaz Omorkanov took the 64th place in the overall standings, among men — 55th, and in the age group among 18-24 years old — the 3rd. His final result is 4 hours 13 minutes 45 seconds.