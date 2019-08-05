15:05
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Triathlon Asian Cup

Kyrgyzstani Jalaldin Abduvaliev took the 3rd place at the Triathlon Asian Cup. Triathlon Federation of Kazakhstan reported.

Competitions were held on August 4 in Almaty. At least 168 athletes from seven countries participated in them. They have to swim 1.5 kilometers, cycle 40 kilometers and run 10 kilometers. Jalaldin Abduvaliev did this for 2 hours 23 minutes 1 second and won a bronze medal in 25-29 years age group.

Jalaldin Abduvaliev is two-time bronze medalist of the Asian Championship. He was recently awarded the title of Master of Sports of International Class.
