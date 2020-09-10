Driver who knocked down and killed cyclists sentenced to 8 years in prison

Driver who knocked down and killed two cyclists on the road to Manas airport was sentenced to eight years in prison. The press service of the Chui Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Yesterday the Sokuluk court found the man guilty of infliction of death by negligence and recovered moral damage from him.

The convict himself fully admitted his guilt.

«The court recovered 194,000 soms and 300,000 soms of moral damage in favor of the representative of the deceased Ilya Sidorov, in favor of the representative of Evgeny Trebunsky — 286,000 soms and 300,000 of moral damage,» the press service informed.

Members of the Triathlon Federation of Kyrgyzstan, athletes Evgeny Trebunsky and Ilya Sidorov, were killed in the traffic accident on the road to Manas airport. They went for a bike training along the road to Manas airport. The drunk driver knocked them down at a speed, as a result Ilya Sidorov died at the scene, and Evgeny Trebunsky — in an ambulance on the way to hospital.