Kyrgyz triathlete Aivaz Omorkanov won gold medial at IRONMAN 70.3 International Tournament, which was held yesterday, on November 1, in Turkey. Ironman.com website reports.

Aivaz Omorkanov covered the entire distance for 4 hours 9 minutes 36 seconds, and won gold medal in the 18-24 age group.

Another Kyrgyzstani Marat Malataev took the 30place in the 50-54 age category, covering the distance for 5 hours 30 minutes 53 seconds.

The tournament included a two-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bicycle race and a 21-kilometer race.