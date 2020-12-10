14:57
USD 84.80
EUR 102.92
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyz triathlete tops international Ironman ranking

Kyrgyz triathlete Aivaz Omorkanov topped the Ironman international ranking of athletes. He announced it on Instagram.

«I would like to share the good news with you. The Ironman has an annual Athlete Ranking that gives All World Athlete status in three disciplines: Ironman, Ironman 70.3 and Overall. At the end of the year, according to the results of three best races, you get your status: GOLD, SILVER and BRONZE. This year, unfortunately, was difficult for everyone and there were very few races, but I was lucky to participate in two halves of 70.3 and score the highest number of points in my age category, which gave me the opportunity to take the first place in the world ranking in 18-24 category,» the athlete wrote.
link: https://24.kg/english/176243/
views: 29
Print
Related
Triathlete Aivaz Omorkanov wins gold at IRONMAN 70.3 Turkey
Triathletes pick up 100 kilograms of garbage during eco run in Bishkek
Driver who knocked down and killed cyclists sentenced to 8 years in prison
Kyrgyz triathletes plan to cover 1,600 kilometers
Two members of Triathlon Federation of Kyrgyzstan killed in traffic accident
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Ironman Triathlon Competition in UAE
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Triathlon Asian Cup
Kyrgyzstani gets into top 5 best athletes at European Triathlon Championship
Kyrgyzstanis win two medals at Asian Triathlon Championship
Kyrgyz athlete covers Norseman Extreme Triathlon distance for the 1st time
Popular
Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun Citizen of Pakistan robs bank in Bishkek using toy gun
Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option Return to schools: Educational institution chooses recommended option
Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan Ina Creanga tells why she changed forests of Moldova for mountains of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow Kyrgyzstanis hold rally near the State Duma in Moscow
10 December, Thursday
14:55
Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan Five corruption zones revealed in Ministry of Health o...
14:50
Kyrgyz triathlete tops international Ironman ranking
14:37
No New Year parties for children planned in Bishkek
14:27
Civic activists oppose holding of referendum in Kyrgyzstan
14:16
Talant Mamytov: Task of Kyrgyzstan is to put interests of citizens above all