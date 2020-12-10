Kyrgyz triathlete tops international Ironman ranking

Kyrgyz triathlete Aivaz Omorkanov topped the Ironman international ranking of athletes. He announced it on Instagram.

«I would like to share the good news with you. The Ironman has an annual Athlete Ranking that gives All World Athlete status in three disciplines: Ironman, Ironman 70.3 and Overall. At the end of the year, according to the results of three best races, you get your status: GOLD, SILVER and BRONZE. This year, unfortunately, was difficult for everyone and there were very few races, but I was lucky to participate in two halves of 70.3 and score the highest number of points in my age category, which gave me the opportunity to take the first place in the world ranking in 18-24 category,» the athlete wrote.