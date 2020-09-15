10:40
USD 79.03
EUR 93.70
RUB 1.06
English

Triathletes pick up 100 kilograms of garbage during eco run in Bishkek

Triathletes held an environmental campaign in the run-up to the World Cleanup Day in Bishkek. During their morning run, they have picked up about 100 kilograms of plastic waste. The Triathlon Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to the Federation, professional runners and amateurs took part in the campaign. They covered a distance from 5 to 15 kilometers. On the way, the athletes picked up trash, mostly plastic and glass. At the finish line they were met with the weighing machine — a waste reception point was organized there. All the finishers were awarded honorary diplomas by the organizers of the campaign — the Triathlon Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic and Eco Demi Public Foundation.

«The Foundation helped sort and dispose the waste collected by the runners during plogging. One hundred kilograms of waste will be processed at a specialized enterprise. Yes, it is a drop in the ocean. But the aim of all our campaigns is to draw the attention of the Kyrgyzstanis to their way of life, the impact they have on the environment. The World Cleanup Day was conceived for this purpose — it is not just a one-time cleanup, it is the international propaganda of the philosophy of cleanliness, the culture of Homo sapiens behavior,» Venera Mambetmusaeva, Chairwoman of the Board of Eco Demi PF, said.

The World Cleanup Day will be marked this year on September 19. Kyrgyzstan will join its celebration for the third time.

In the previous two years, the republic was ahead of the rest of the world in the number of volunteers who took part in the global cleanup.
link: https://24.kg/english/165137/
views: 80
Print
Related
Driver who knocked down and killed cyclists sentenced to 8 years in prison
Kyrgyz triathletes plan to cover 1,600 kilometers
Shocked foreigners collect and take rubbish to landfill in Issyk-Kul region
Two-week garbage collection campaign starts at Lenin Peak
Two members of Triathlon Federation of Kyrgyzstan killed in traffic accident
Plogging run to take place in Chunkurchak gorge
Kyrgyzstani takes 3rd place at Ironman Triathlon Competition in UAE
Activists come up with method to deal effectively with garbage in Kyrgyzstan
Tons of garbage, 10 km of fishing nets picked up from surface of Issyk-Kul
Kyrgyzstan takes 1st place as a result of campaign on World Cleanup Day
Popular
Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway Negotiations over supply of COVID-19 vaccine from Russia to Kyrgyzstan underway
Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region Construction of Public Service Centers starts in Issyk-Kul region
Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Corruption can be eradicated only through digitalization
67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total 67 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 44,828 in total
15 September, Tuesday
10:11
Triathletes pick up 100 kilograms of garbage during eco run in Bishkek Triathletes pick up 100 kilograms of garbage during eco...
09:46
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan to open hotline for consultations on Sharia rules
09:37
Dyikan - Kara-Keche road blocked due to landslide
09:30
Kyrgyzstanis can get electronic digital signature abroad
09:19
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $ 3 billion
14 September, Monday
17:14
President, PM of Kyrgyzstan discuss preparations for winter amid pandemic
16:48
Netflix buys right to Halle Berry’s movie co-starring Valentina Shevchenko
15:16
Unique petroglyphs destroyed in Alai district due to coal mining
14:59
Number of voters grows by 704,118 for five years in Kyrgyzstan
13:25
Elections 2020 in Kyrgyzstan: Number of voters abroad is 20,000