New deputy Akyl Kemelov takes oath in Parliament

Deputy Akyl Kemelov took the oath at today’s session of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. He took the place of the ex-deputy Maksat Sabirov from Respublika-Ata Zhurt party.

The latter gave up his seat last week.

In 2016, Akyl Kemelov became the President of Kulatuu Ertaimash WEF Federation for Issyk-Kul region. He is a three-time champion of Kyrgyzstan in kulatuu, a master of sports. He calls himself a public figure and philanthropist. He is 37 years old.

The Parliament will consider a bill on holding referendum on adoption of a new Constitution today.