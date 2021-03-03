12:59
USD 84.81
EUR 101.79
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of oil and oil products

Temporary ban was imposed on the export of oil and oil products from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. Prime Minister of the country Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding decision.

The decision was made to prevent a critical shortage in the domestic oil and oil products market. The ban is imposed on the export of oil and oil products by road and rail until the domestic market is saturated or formation of common markets of oil and oil products of the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to oil products exported from the territory of Kyrgyzstan by individuals for personal use, located in the fuel tanks of a vehicle, as well as in a separate container with a volume of not more than 20 liters.

The State Customs Service and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, the Border Service, the Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications were instructed to take the necessary measures to suppress the illegal export of oil and oil products.

The decision came into force from the date of its signing.
link: https://24.kg/english/185253/
views: 135
Print
Related
Fuel shortage possible in Kyrgyzstan
Gasoline price could increase by 8 more soms in Kyrgyzstan in March
Almost all gas filling stations closed in Isfana
Fuel prices can grow by 9-10 percent in Kyrgyzstan in March
At least 120,000 tons of fuel imported into Kyrgyzstan in January
Fuel prices to rise in Kyrgyzstan in February
Introduction of technical regulations not to affect cost of fuel and lubricants
Oil traders: Statement of Economy Ministry on price increase is groundless
Economy Ministry predicts 15 soms price increase for fuel and lubricants in 2021
Smuggling of 37 tons of fuel and lubricants into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek Ambassador of India to Kyrgyzstan: I would like to see more libraries in Bishkek
3 March, Wednesday
12:12
630 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 114 - in serious condition 630 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 114 - i...
12:08
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
12:04
48 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,356 in total
11:56
Sadyr Japarov recites poem in Kazakh at meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
11:42
Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of oil and oil products