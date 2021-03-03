Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary ban on export of oil and oil products

Temporary ban was imposed on the export of oil and oil products from Kyrgyzstan outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. Prime Minister of the country Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding decision.

The decision was made to prevent a critical shortage in the domestic oil and oil products market. The ban is imposed on the export of oil and oil products by road and rail until the domestic market is saturated or formation of common markets of oil and oil products of the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the same time, the ban does not apply to oil products exported from the territory of Kyrgyzstan by individuals for personal use, located in the fuel tanks of a vehicle, as well as in a separate container with a volume of not more than 20 liters.

The State Customs Service and the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, the Border Service, the Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications were instructed to take the necessary measures to suppress the illegal export of oil and oil products.

The decision came into force from the date of its signing.