12:24
USD 84.78
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.15
English

Unknown men kidnap citizen of China in Kant town

Officers of the 3rd Department of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime detained suspects who abducted a Chinese citizen, beat him and extorted money. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«On the evening of February 19, 5-6 unknown persons forcibly put the foreign citizen in a white car in Kant town and took him in the direction of Kara-Balta city.

The offenders brought the foreigner into the field to one of the cemeteries. Threatening with a knife and beating the victim, they began to extort money. They demanded to pay them $ 5,100. In the morning, they brought him back, threw out, and fled, taking 5,000 soms from the victim. Before letting the victim go, the robbers ordered to prepare more money,» the ministry’s press service informed.

An interesting detail emerged during the investigation — his compatriots temporarily living in Bishkek were involved in the robbery and extortion of money from the Chinese citizen.

 «Investigators detained the suspects on February 22 at 20.30 on one of the streets of Bishkek while receiving part of the extorted money — $ 1,000. One of the detainees is 35 years old, the second is 27,» the Interior Ministry said.

By a court decision, both detained foreigners were placed in a pre-trial detention center for two months. Search for their accomplices is underway.
link: https://24.kg/english/185099/
views: 145
Print
Related
SCNS detains head of Kabarlar news agency
Officer of Internal Affairs Department of Sokuluk district detained
$160,000 extorted from parliament member Kubanychbek Zhumaliev
Director of state institution Abdumuktar Mamatov detained
Head of Social Fund Meder Irsaliev taken into custody for two months
Chairman of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan Meder Irsaliev detained
SCNS: Chief of Staff of Social Fund of Kyrgyzstan detained for extortion
Three men arrested in Kadamdzhai on suspicion of kidnapping
Head of Architecture Department extorts money from entrepreneur in Suzak
Provocateur at rally for women's rights arrested for extortion
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov to visit Kazakhstan
2 March, Tuesday
11:45
Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek Suspect in murder of DJ detained in Bishkek
11:38
Gold smuggling: Duishenbek Chotkaraev remanded in custody
10:54
Unknown men kidnap citizen of China in Kant town
10:33
Kyrgyzstan connects to Travel without COVID-19 app in test mode
10:23
One patient dies from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours