Court could acquit foreigner abusing wife for ten years in Bishkek

The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek conducts trial of a criminal case against a foreigner, who had been abusing his wife for more than ten years. Lawyer Rustam Abduraufov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, in 2018, the police opened a criminal case on torture charges. One of the prosecutors refused to hold the charge in court.

«During the proceedings, the prosecutor led the line of the prosecution. The second prosecutor entered the case today, and the defense of the accused asked for a challenge, the judge did not satisfy the motion. We studied evidence of bullying during trial. When it came to hearing of arguments, one of the state prosecutors asked to acquit the abuser. He motivated this by the fact that themarried couple had only verbal skirmishes. The second state prosecutor asked for imprisonment for four years,» Rustam Abduraufov said.
