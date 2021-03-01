Car crashes into mosque in Uzgen, one person killed, 7 injured

Car crashed into a mosque at high speed in Uzgen, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. One person was killed, seven more were injured. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

Toyota Estima, driving along Mirzarakhimov Street at a high speed, broke through the concrete fence of the mosque and crashed into the building at about 6.40.

As a result of the traffic accident, eight people were injured, including driver of the car. The injured were taken to a local hospital. It was reported later that one of the participants of the traffic accident, 31-year-old man, died.

All the victims are residents of Nookat district of Osh region.

The Ministry of Emergencies added that, according to the results of examination, the driver of Toyota Estima was sober at the time of the traffic accident. The car was traveling from Bishkek.