22:42
USD 84.75
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.14
English

Car crashes into mosque in Uzgen, one person killed, 7 injured

Car crashed into a mosque at high speed in Uzgen, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. One person was killed, seven more were injured. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

Toyota Estima, driving along Mirzarakhimov Street at a high speed, broke through the concrete fence of the mosque and crashed into the building at about 6.40.

As a result of the traffic accident, eight people were injured, including driver of the car. The injured were taken to a local hospital. It was reported later that one of the participants of the traffic accident, 31-year-old man, died.

All the victims are residents of Nookat district of Osh region.

The Ministry of Emergencies added that, according to the results of examination, the driver of Toyota Estima was sober at the time of the traffic accident. The car was traveling from Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/185059/
views: 67
Print
Related
Volkswagen driver hits child using pedestrian crossing in Bishkek
Traffic accident involving patrol police car occurs in Bishkek
52-year-old man dies in traffic accident in Kemin district
21-year-old guy killed, 8 people injured in traffic accident in Issyk-Kul region
Minibus crashes into a tree in Tyup, one person killed, 9 injured
Bishkek drivers fined almost 317 million soms over the past year
Three people injured in traffic accident in Osh city
Five people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road
Truck overturns on Bishkek-Osh highway
320 traffic accidents involving children occur in Bishkek for 11 months
Popular
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation Sadyr Japarov and Mikhail Mishustin discuss investment cooperation
Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan Russian Minister of Education to pay working visit to Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor Sadyr Japarov explains why Akylbek Japarov heads commission on Kumtor
1 March, Monday
20:41
Car crashes into mosque in Uzgen, one person killed, 7 injured Car crashes into mosque in Uzgen, one person killed, 7...
20:15
Parliamentary deputy Aliyarbek Abzhaliev suspected of illegal enrichment
19:36
Safe City project launched in Jalal-Abad city
19:13
Fraudster promising co-founding at coal deposit arrested
18:50
Kyrgyzstan plans to buy electricity from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan