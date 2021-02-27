17:17
Public Council of Interior Ministry raises family violence, suicides issue

The Public Council of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic brought up the issues of combating domestic violence and suicide among minors for discussion. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

The head of the Juvenile Liaison Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Colonel Nurzhan Adylova, focused the Council’s attention on measures to prevent cruelty and violence against children, as well as to providing assistance to children and teenagers in a socially dangerous situation.

«An interdepartmental expert working group has been created to analyze the situation, detect problems and develop measures to improve work aimed at prevention of cruelty and violence against children. At least 504 headquarters have been created on the territory of the republic. Competent policemen conducted 137,084 household visits in order to detect children who found themselves in a difficult life situation or who were subjected to violence, as well as parents who left for the near and far abroad to work, with registration of personal data, addresses, locations,» Nurzhan Adylova told.

The Chairman of the Public Council, Yalkun Dautov, noted that domestic violence is a scourge of modern society.

«It would be a mistake to say that the fight against domestic terror is the exclusive responsibility of the police. We need to work together. Society, local authorities, police should unite to combat such facts, to prevent serious consequences,» he said.

The number of suicides among minors in Kyrgyzstan has grown by one and a half times. Last year, an increase was registered in Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad and Issyk-Kul regions. At least 70 percent of those who committed suicide are schoolchildren.
