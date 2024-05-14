16:54
Writer Olzhobai Shakir sentenced to five years in prison

Writer Olzhobai Shakir was sentenced to five years in prison. Lawyer Akmat Alagushev told 24.kg news agency.

The Alamedin District Court found Olzhobai Shakir guilty in the case on calls for mass riots.

The defense will appeal the court’s decision, Akmat Alagushev noted.

The journalist Olzhobai Shakir was detained in August 2023 by SCNS officers. He is accused of calls for active disobedience to law enforcement officers, mass riots and an attempt to seize power. On the eve of his arrest, the writer opposed the transfer of four resorts in Issyk-Kul region to Uzbekistan.

Olzhobai Shakir’s defense insisted that the case file did not contain evidence for a guilty verdict. The prosecution demanded to recognize the writer guilty on all counts and to sentence him to seven years in prison.
