Ex-head of Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district found hanged

A police officer was found hanged in the Botanical Garden in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district of the capital reported.

According to it, a citizen appealed to the police on February 5 with a written statement and request to assist in the search for her husband, 45, who is an active police officer. He left home on February 4 at about 10 a.m. and did not return.

The fact was registered and the search was started. The body of the missing man was found hanging in the Botanical Garden on February 6 at about 1.55 p.m.

No visible bodily injuries were found during the examination of the corpse. All the necessary expert examinations were ordered.

According to preliminary data, it is the former deputy chief of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district B. Zhumashev.