Men with 8 kilograms of hashish detained in Suzak

Officers of Department of Internal Affairs of Suzak district detained two men on suspicion of manufacturing and selling drugs. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region reported.

During Doping raid, officers received information that two men were engaged in the production and sale of drugs in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.

«The men were identified as 47-year-old and 37-year-old residents of Suzak district. During the search, law enforcers seized from them 8,033 grams of hashish,» the police said.

The fact was registered under the article «Illegal manufacture of drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues with the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code. The detainees were placed in the pre-trial detention center for a month.
