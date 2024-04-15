Teacher suspected of sexual harassment commits suicide in Naryn

An English teacher suspected of sexual harassment hanged himself in Naryn. The Internal Affairs Department of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Earlier, an account nasi_liunet appeared on Instagram. Information was posted there that several years ago in Naryn the man founded an educational center and began teaching the foreign language. At first he held classes at his home, then rented space in the trade union building.

«During the existence of this center, T.A. deceived many and subjected girls who became his employees to emotional, psychological and sexual harassment,» the statement says.

The author also posted stories of minor girls who suffered from his actions and called for support and holding the teacher accountable.

The Internal Affairs Department said that the man hanged himself at home. He was 60 years old.

The fact was registered. An investigation is underway.