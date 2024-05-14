14:23
Kindergarten to be opened in Vostok-5 instead of Royal Sport complex

Deputies of Bishkek City Council approved the draft resolution «On giving consent to the acceptance of the administrative building with the corresponding land plot into municipal ownership for the organization of a preschool educational institution».

The address of the kindergarten is 18/1, Vostok-5 microdistrict. Earlier, it was Royal Sport complex. It was closed two years ago, as it is noted on Instagram, «for a large-scale reconstruction».

Earlier, the City Hall reported that reconstruction of the kindergarten has been already started. Its approximate capacity will be 500 children.
