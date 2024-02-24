20-year-old girl dies after jumping out of window in Bishkek

A tragedy occurred in one of the houses located at the intersection of Aitmatov and Saliev streets in Bishkek. A twenty-year-old girl jumped out of the window. She died. The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to preliminary data, the incident occurred in a high-rise building. A girl fell from the window of an apartment located on the sixth floor and died before the doctors arrived.

The police are conducting an investigation.