Ex-PM Igor Chudinov appointed head of Directorate of Power Plants

Former Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Igor Chudinov became the General Director of the Directorate of Power Plants under Construction OJSC. The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that this personnel decision was made at the end of last week. The ministry promised to provide other details of the appointment later.

Igor Chudinov is Prime Minister of the times of Kurmanbek Bakiyev. He was a defendant in criminal cases. Chudinov was found guilty and fined 5 million soms in the criminal case on illegal transformation of land. A criminal case was also opened against him for the illegal allocation and misuse of a budget loan in the amount of 200 million soms from 2009 to 2015 to Machine Testing Station OJSC. The charges were later dropped.
