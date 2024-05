Supply of gas to some streets of the capital will be temporarily suspended in connection with the re-tying of the underground low-pressure gas pipeline on May 15-17. Bishkekgaz reported.

The area bounded by Dachnaya, Kaiyndy, Elebesov streets, Big Chui Canal, Firsov, Fere, Aralskaya Streets, Kerchensky Lane and Karagachevaya Grove will have no gas.

Bishkekgaz apologizes for the inconvenience and asks consumers to switch to alternative energy sources for the shutdown period.