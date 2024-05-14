Order appointing Igor Chudinov as head of Directorate of Power Plants canceled

The order appointing Igor Chudinov to the position of General Director of Directorate of Power Plants under Construction OJSC has been cancelled. Spokesman for the President Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to him, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 89 of the Constitution, canceled the order of Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev. At the same time, the Minister of Energy was reprimanded for the fact that the head of state was not informed about the decision.

«By another order of the Minister of Energy, Ravshanbek Kasymov, the chief specialist of the specified enterprise, was appointed Acting General Director of Directorate of Power Plants under Construction OJSC,» Askat Alagozov posted.