19:15
USD 88.34
EUR 95.27
RUB 0.96
English

Order appointing Igor Chudinov as head of Directorate of Power Plants canceled

The order appointing Igor Chudinov to the position of General Director of Directorate of Power Plants under Construction OJSC has been cancelled. Spokesman for the President Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to him, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in accordance with paragraph 3 of Article 89 of the Constitution, canceled the order of Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev. At the same time, the Minister of Energy was reprimanded for the fact that the head of state was not informed about the decision.

«By another order of the Minister of Energy, Ravshanbek Kasymov, the chief specialist of the specified enterprise, was appointed Acting General Director of Directorate of Power Plants under Construction OJSC,» Askat Alagozov posted.
link: https://24.kg/english/293959/
views: 179
Print
Related
Ex-PM Igor Chudinov appointed head of Directorate of Power Plants
Zhamalbek Yrsaliev repeatedly appointed Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Atyr Abdrakhmatova appointed head of Sezim crisis center
New head of Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek appointed
New director of Bishkekzelenstroi municipal enterprise appointed
New director of Bishkek Tazalyk appointed
Director of National Institute of Strategic Initiatives appointed
Head of Tazalyk Ramiz Aliev becomes Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Ex-Minister of Education heads Union of Writers of Kyrgyzstan
Valery Novikov appointed Vice President of Asian Pentathlon Confederation
Popular
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
14 May, Tuesday
17:18
Order appointing Igor Chudinov as head of Directorate of Power Plants canceled Order appointing Igor Chudinov as head of Directorate o...
16:52
Men with 8 kilograms of hashish detained in Suzak
16:44
Writer Olzhobai Shakir sentenced to five years in prison
16:33
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
16:16
Energy specialists' salaries increased by 10 percent - Taalaibek Ibraev