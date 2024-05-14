More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in prisons abroad

At least 1,587 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving their sentences in places of detention abroad. Deputy Minister of Justice Orozbek Sydykov told about this at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.
Of them:
- in Russia — 742;
- in Turkey — 31;
- in Tajikistan — 25;
- in Kazakhstan — 86;
- in Italy — 10;
- in Hungary — 1;
- in Germany — 1;
- in the UAE — 15;
- in Saudi Arabia — 2;
- in Korea — 8;
- in Slovakia — 1;
- in Slovenia — 1;
- in Uzbekistan — 45;
- in Ukraine — 2;
- in Romania — 1;
- in Moldova — 1;
- in France — 1;
- in China — 13;
- in Iraq — 41;
- in Belarus — 4;
- in Lithuania — 2;
- in Georgia — 2;
- in Iran — 1.
Other 788 Kyrgyzstanis are under investigation in foreign countries: 742 — in Russia, Turkey — 13, Tajikistan — 9, Kazakhstan — 5, Italy — 5, Hungary — 4, Germany — 2, Egypt — 2, Saudi Arabia — 2, Korea — 1, Czech Republic — 1 and France — 1.