14:23
USD 88.34
EUR 95.27
RUB 0.96
English

More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in prisons abroad

At least 1,587 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving their sentences in places of detention abroad. Deputy Minister of Justice Orozbek Sydykov told about this at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

Of them:

  • in Russia — 742;
  • in Turkey — 31;
  • in Tajikistan — 25;
  • in Kazakhstan — 86;
  • in Italy — 10;
  • in Hungary — 1;
  • in Germany — 1;
  • in the UAE — 15;
  • in Saudi Arabia — 2;
  • in Korea — 8;
  • in Slovakia — 1;
  • in Slovenia — 1;
  • in Uzbekistan — 45;
  • in Ukraine — 2;
  • in Romania — 1;
  • in Moldova — 1;
  • in France — 1;
  • in China — 13;
  • in Iraq — 41;
  • in Belarus — 4;
  • in Lithuania — 2;
  • in Georgia — 2;
  • in Iran — 1.

Other 788 Kyrgyzstanis are under investigation in foreign countries: 742 — in Russia, Turkey — 13, Tajikistan — 9, Kazakhstan — 5, Italy — 5, Hungary — 4, Germany — 2, Egypt — 2, Saudi Arabia — 2, Korea — 1, Czech Republic — 1 and France — 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/293924/
views: 88
Print
Related
Prosecutor General: 94 Kyrgyzstanis refused extradition from Russian prisons
Prisoners in Kyrgyzstan may be allowed to shop online
151 people die in correctional institutions of Kyrgyzstan for 3 years
255 people sentenced to life in prison serve their sentences in Kyrgyzstan
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party sentenced to year in prison
Policemen detained for assistance in escape from detention facility
Escape from temporary detention center: Interior Ministry reports details
Man on remand escapes from temporary detention center in Issyk-Ata district
Prisoner attempts to commit suicide: Prosecutor's Office conducts investigation
Human rights activists concerned about suicides, deaths from injuries in prisons
Popular
Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports Ministry of Agriculture proposes to impose moratorium on sugar exports
President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar" President of Union of Banks of Kyrgyzstan calls som "Central Asian dollar"
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas Some Bishkek districts to have no gas
14 May, Tuesday
13:48
More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in prisons abroad More than 1,500 Kyrgyzstanis serving sentences in priso...
13:41
Kindergarten to be opened in Vostok-5 instead of Royal Sport complex
13:35
Bishkek City Council approves transfer of 163 apartments to Mortgage Company
13:31
Graduates of schools in Kyrgyzstan to be issued electronic certificates
13:23
Baitik Baatyr and Akhunbaev streets to be closed for repairs in Bishkek