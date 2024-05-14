16:54
Edil Baisalov meets with new UNICEF Representative to Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov received the new UNICEF Representative to the Kyrgyz Republic Samman Jung Thapa. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Edil Baisalov congratulated Samman Jung Thapa on his appointment, wishing him further success. He noted that the Kyrgyz Republic highly appreciates the activities of UNICEF aimed at the implementation of projects and programs in the areas of social policy, protection of the rights and interests of children.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers expressed gratitude to UNICEF for its assistance in the return of children from war zones in Iraq and Syria and noted the importance of support and assistance of the organization in building the capacity of social workers working with children, including those in difficult life situations, children of migrant workers, children left without parental care and disabled, as well as in the rehabilitation of repatriated children.

The parties also discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, emphasizing the importance of further effective cooperation, implementation of joint projects to improve the living standards of children.

UNICEF Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic noted the readiness for further fruitful work to protect and support children.
