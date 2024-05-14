16:54
Energy specialists' salaries increased by 10 percent - Taalaibek Ibraev

Deputy Kunduzbek Sulaimanov asked the Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel and energy complex, subsoil use and industrial policy to increase the salaries of energy sector employees.

The deputy noted that he receives a lot of requests on this issue.

The minister replied that from May 1 the salaries of energy specialists have been increased by 10 percent, and added that over the past three years, 205 units of transport have been allocated to the energy sector.

«Reduction of imports is also our priority. You know, every year we buy coal for $35 million, it is about 600,000 tons. This year, investors began mining coal at Ak-Ulak deposit. As of today, 10,000 tons have been delivered to the heating and power plant. If it passes laboratory tests, then we will reduce imports from 150 to 180 tons, from $8 million to $12 million,» Taalaibek Ibraev said.
