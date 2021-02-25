16:31
Russia ready to supply wheat, sunflower seeds, sugar to Kyrgyzstan

Bilateral meeting of the Minister of Agriculture of Russia Dmitry Patrushev with the head of the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Dzhanybekov took place today. Press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

The parties discussed the possibility of ensuring grain supplies to Kyrgyzstan, as well as issues of vegetable oil supplies. At the beginning of April, the Russian Federation will begin deliveries of the required volume of milling wheat. The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia expressed its readiness to assist in the supply of sunflower seeds.

The Russian side is ready to supply sugar to the Kyrgyz Republic at optimal prices and in the required volumes.

An agreement was reached on the supply of 4,500 tons of highly productive seeds of high-yielding grain varieties, as well as on signing of agreement between the Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on cooperation in fish industry.
