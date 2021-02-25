14:59
Citizens tested for COVID-19 twice at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

Citizens are forced to undergo COVID-19 testing twice when crossing the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border at Kyzyl-Kiya checkpoint. Deputy Saidolimdzhan Dzhuraev announced at a meeting of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, a certificate for absence of coronavirus from the Uzbek side costs 800 soms, from the Kyrgyz — 1,500 soms.

«Each person is forced to pay 2,500 soms. It is the same on the way back, even if you return a few hours later. This is a large amount for rural citizens. It is necessary to make the parties recognizing the certificates and citizens will not have to be tested twice,» the deputy suggested.
