15:54
USD 88.39
EUR 94.96
RUB 0.97
English

2023 - deadliest year on record for migrants

The UN, citing data from the International Organization for Migration, reported that 2023 was the deadliest year on record for migrants.

According to its data, more than 8,540 people died worldwide in 2023, about 60 percent of whom drowned.

In 2024, the trends remain equally alarming. The death toll on the Mediterranean route is almost as high as before: 956 deaths have been registered since January 1.

UN

According to the UN, one in three migrant deaths occurs while fleeing an armed conflict. More than two-thirds of migrants whose deaths are documented remain unidentified.
link: https://24.kg/english/293637/
views: 152
Print
Related
Ukraine - Russia corridor becomes third largest migration corridor in world
Kyrgyzstan plans to plant six million trees annually
UN: 750 attacks on environmental journalists registered in 15 years
MFA of Kyrgyzstan recommends temporarily refraining from traveling to Russia
Chupik: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan are not allowed to enter Russia
Five children left without care returned to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow
Akylbek Japarov calls on migrants to comply with laws of host country
UN Security Council adopts resolution demanding ceasefire in Gaza
Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners
UN Resident Coordinator recommends thorough review of NGO law
Popular
High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak High altitude Immortal Regiment takes place in Kyrgyzstan on Putin Peak
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov leaves for Russia
81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year 81 people die in industrial accidents in Kyrgyzstan last year
Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer Kazakhstan imposes ban on sugar exports until end of summer
10 May, Friday
15:38
More than 12,000 Kyrgyzstanis find jobs abroad in 2023 More than 12,000 Kyrgyzstanis find jobs abroad in 2023
15:23
Sadyr Japarov explains why he decided to conduct opinion poll on Issyk-Kul pier
14:55
Amnesty International collected signatures in support of Rita Karasartova
14:21
Not a single gram of gold is stolen: President comments on video with gold bars
14:03
2023 - deadliest year on record for migrants