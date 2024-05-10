2023 - deadliest year on record for migrants

The UN, citing data from the International Organization for Migration, reported that 2023 was the deadliest year on record for migrants.

According to its data, more than 8,540 people died worldwide in 2023, about 60 percent of whom drowned.

In 2024, the trends remain equally alarming. The death toll on the Mediterranean route is almost as high as before: 956 deaths have been registered since January 1. UN

According to the UN, one in three migrant deaths occurs while fleeing an armed conflict. More than two-thirds of migrants whose deaths are documented remain unidentified.