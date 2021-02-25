11:56
Tatarstan ready to help Kyrgyzstan with implementation of electronic projects

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov yesterday. Press service of the head of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral Kyrgyzstan-Tatarstan relations. Sadyr Japarov especially noted that the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan are united by a similar culture, similar languages, a single religion, common traditions that need to be maintained.

He added that Kyrgyzstan is watching with great satisfaction the success of Tatarstan, which is one of the most developed regions of Russia today.

Sadyr Japarov expressed gratitude to Rustam Minnikhanov for his personal interest in the development and promotion of bilateral Kyrgyz-Tatar relations.

«We are always looking forward to close cooperation, to development of economic, trade, cultural ties in the interests of the people of the two countries,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

Rustam Minnikhanov stressed that it is very important to maintain mutual friendly and effective contacts between the parties. In his opinion, it is necessary to focus on creative processes, developing the economy and relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan. He expressed readiness to exchange experience in the field of e-government, implementation of infrastructure projects.
link: https://24.kg/english/184578/
views: 134
