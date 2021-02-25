President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov meets with compatriots in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with compatriots in Moscow. Press service of the head of state reported.

«Our diasporas abroad play an important role, having become a bridge for interstate cooperation and a great force for prompt solution of acute social problems,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He expressed special gratitude to the representatives of diasporas, public organizations and all concerned compatriots who helped Kyrgyzstan during the outbreak of coronavirus.

«You provided accommodation and hot meals to our compatriots in Moscow, Novosibirsk and Sol-Iletsk, and also handed over large amounts of medical and financial assistance to Kyrgyzstan,» the president said.

Touching upon resolving the acute problems of compatriots working abroad, Sadyr Japarov told the participants of the meeting about the work carried out by state bodies in this direction.

In particular, they discussed the so-called black list of the Federal Migration Service of the Russian Federation, according to which a ban on entry into the country for various violations is imposed.

Calling on those present to observe all the laws and orders of the host country, the head of state announced that negotiations over withdrawal from the black list and replacement of this measure with a fine or other less strict administrative measures would continue.

Sadyr Japarov also informed about negotiations over increase in the number of regular flights, which are held by the relevant departments of the two countries. He expressed confidence in the soonest positive resolution of this issue.

Touching upon the social protection and medical services topic, he stressed that, despite the results achieved in this direction, the issue of obtaining medical insurance for families of workers remains open and requires a solution.