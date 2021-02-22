Detention of Batken residents: Omurbek Suvanaliev meets with protesters

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan detained three residents of Batken. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region, Omurbek Suvanaliev, said at a meeting with local residents, who hold a rally demanding to release their relatives.

Earlier it was reported about five Kyrgyzstanis detained for violation of migration legislation. Three of them are natives of Kadamdzhai district, two — of Batken district.

Omurbek Suvanaliev informed and assured the protesters that the detainees were not beaten.

«Three residents of Batken are accused of illegal crossing of the state border. It is known that the case has already been registered, so we were unable to release them. We will send a representative to personally get acquainted with condition of the detainees,» he said.

The Plenipotentiary Representative informed the villagers that a law on border zones is in force in both Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

«This law came into force a year ago in Kyrgyzstan, then a similar one was adopted in Tajikistan. Illegal crossing of the state border is considered as an administrative violation, for which a penalty is provided in the form of a fine. Its size is from 200,000 soms. During the year, fines were imposed in the amount of 7 million soms. We also have 11 citizens of Tajikistan who were detained for violation of the migration legislation. Therefore, I ask you to abide by the laws,» he said.

Residents of Batken noted that due to the uncertainty of the borders and the lack of appropriate road and other signs, it is difficult to comply with the laws.

«When we move, we do not see the corresponding signs. It is not known in what area, where and whose territory this is. Let the smugglers be detained, but not ordinary citizens. We have no money to pay such fines,» participants of the meeting with the official said.

Omurbek Suvanaliev promised that negotiations on release of the detainees would continue. The protesters dispersed.