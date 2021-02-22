11:56
SCNS of Tajikistan detains five citizens of Kyrgyzstan

The State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan detained five Kyrgyzstanis. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

On February 16, five Kyrgyzstanis left for Tajikistan for the livestock market. Upon their return, they were detained for violation of migration laws.

«It is known that three of them are natives of Kadamdzhai district, two — of Batken district. According to preliminary data, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan earlier detained several Tajiks,» the sources said.
