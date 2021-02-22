Rally for release of Kyrgyzstanis detained in Tajikistan held in Batken

Rally with a demand to release Kyrgyzstanis detained in Tajikistan is held in Batken. The protesters were invited to meet with the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region Omurbek Suvanaliev.

On February 16, the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan detained five Kyrgyzstanis for alleged violation of migration legislation. Three of them are the natives of Kadamdzhai district, two — of Batken district.

According to relatives, the whereabouts of the detainees is unknown.

«They were returning from a livestock market located on the Tajik territory and were detained on the way. There were no violations on their part. There is a person with the second group of disability among them. We do not know anything about his state,» they told.