Russia to provide Kyrgyzstan with PCR test kits and mobile laboratory

Russia will provide Kyrgyzstan with PCR test kits for 100,000 tests and a mobile laboratory. Press service of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev met in Moscow with the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova.

«As a result of the negotiations, the parties reached agreements on providing gratuitous assistance to the Kyrgyz side in the form of PCR test kits for 100,000 tests for COVID-19 and ELISA tests, and this year Kyrgyzstan will be provided with another mobile autonomous laboratory. Russia will assist in training narrowly focused specialists — health workers of Kyrgyzstan in epidemiology, diagnostics, treatment of urgent infectious diseases, train specialists from Kyrgyzstan in detection of ‘British’ and other new strains of coronavirus,» the press service noted.

In addition, the parties agreed to conduct joint research work with involvement of academic circles to monitor the epidemiological COVID-19 situation in the countries.

The Kyrgyz side asked for assistance in obtaining Russian vaccines, as well as mass vaccination of Kyrgyzstanis working in Russia.
