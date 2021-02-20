17:14
USD 84.64
EUR 102.70
RUB 1.14
English

Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov hold another rally in Bishkek

Supporters of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov held rally near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.

About 50 people demanded to place the detainee under house arrest.

The rally was moderated by Shailoobek Atazov, Executive Director of EREM Sports Club. He said that the country needed Matraimov. The protester believes that the responsibility for corruption lies with the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the former prime minister Sapar Isakov, as well as the former head of the Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov.

The State Committee for National Security detained Raiymbek Matraimov on February 18. He is accused of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for 48 hours.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.
link: https://24.kg/english/184189/
views: 37
Print
Related
US welcomes investigation and arrest of Raiymbek Matraimov
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov come to court building in Bishkek
Raiymbek Matraimov’s supporters threaten with indefinite protests
Raiymbek Matraimov's supporters hold rally in Bishkek
Rally against detention of Raiymbek Matraimov held in Osh city
Raiymbek Matraimov detained for illicit enrichment
Bishkek residents hold rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome
Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabibulla Abdukadyr
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Raiymbek Matraimov's schemes: Court fines another ex-customs officer
Popular
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek Residents of border areas hold second rally in Bishkek
Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines Economy Ministry plans to extend ban on export of some medicines
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border
20 February, Saturday
17:07
Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov hold another rally in Bishkek Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov hold another rally in...
17:00
Kyrgyzstani sentenced to 7 years in prison for preparing terrorist attack
13:43
Trolleybuses fare to be raised to 11 soms, minibuses fare - to 15 soms
13:25
PM of Kyrgyzstan meets with representatives of construction companies
13:17
Tax Service considers possibility of providing services at home