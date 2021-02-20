Supporters of Raiymbek Matraimov hold another rally in Bishkek

Supporters of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov held rally near the building of the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek.

About 50 people demanded to place the detainee under house arrest.

The rally was moderated by Shailoobek Atazov, Executive Director of EREM Sports Club. He said that the country needed Matraimov. The protester believes that the responsibility for corruption lies with the former president Almazbek Atambayev, the former prime minister Sapar Isakov, as well as the former head of the Customs Service Kubanychbek Kulmatov.

The State Committee for National Security detained Raiymbek Matraimov on February 18. He is accused of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security for 48 hours.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of the criminal case against Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.