10:35
USD 84.54
EUR 102.03
RUB 1.15
English

Raiymbek Matraimov detained for illicit enrichment

Ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained for illegal enrichment. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported that Matraimov was detained on the fact of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. The court will consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure for him for the period of the investigation within 48 hours.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of a criminal case against the former deputy head of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.
link: https://24.kg/english/183991/
views: 112
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabibulla Abdukadyr
Raiymbek Matraimov's schemes: Court fines another ex-customs officer
Emilbek Kimsanov gives other facts of corruption by Matraimov
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs
Sworn son of Raiymbek Matraimov compensates damage - over 1 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation
Lawyer of the Matraimovs appointed judge of Sverdlovsky District Court
Court fines Tilek Matraimov 220,000 soms
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state
Popular
Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek Students hold rally at Education Ministry in Bishkek
Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post Citizen of Afghanistan sentenced to 5 years in prison for Facebook post
Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people Ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksat Toktomushev addresses people
Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced Date of first official visit of Sadyr Japarov to Russia announced
19 February, Friday
10:14
Man jailed for 14 years for sexual assault of minor in Aravan Man jailed for 14 years for sexual assault of minor in...
09:58
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
09:55
Germany plans to open new center for snow leopards in Kyrgyzstan
09:41
Emergency Situations Minister meets with Deputy Director of Rosatom
09:34
Raiymbek Matraimov detained for illicit enrichment
18 February, Thursday
17:57
Osh State University to be named after Kanybek Isakov
17:48
Draft of new Constitution needs improvement, media experts believe
17:21
Electronic invoices must be used to export goods to EAEU
17:10
SCNS Chairman promises to continue fight against corruption
15:34
Kamchybek Tashiev promises to install fences on 150 kilometers of state border