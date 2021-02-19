Raiymbek Matraimov detained for illicit enrichment

Ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was detained for illegal enrichment. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported that Matraimov was detained on the fact of money laundering. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security. The court will consider the issue of choosing a preventive measure for him for the period of the investigation within 48 hours.

On February 11, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed consideration of a criminal case against the former deputy head of the Customs Service, Raiymbek Matraimov. Judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva found him guilty of corruption, fined 260,000 soms and lifted arrest from the property of the accused.