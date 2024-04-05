19:16
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers property worth $60 million to state

Former deputy chairman of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov voluntarily transferred property worth $60 million to the state. The head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev said.

According to him, the office of Raiymbek Matraimov worth $16 million was sold. It was transferred to the balance sheet of the State Property Management Agency.

«According to my calculations, his other property worth $200 million should be taken away. The process continues. In the end, the property that Raiymbek Matraimov resold to several people or re-registered will also be taken away through the court,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that work is also underway on the property of the crime boss Kamchi Kolbaev for a large amount.

«Today we are transferring the case on Kolbaev’s property to court. In a couple of months his possessions will also, I think, be transferred to the state. We are collecting data,» the SCNS Chairman said.
