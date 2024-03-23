Ex-deputy head of customs Raiym Matraimov found in Baku

Ex-deputy head of customs Raiymbek Matraimov is in the capital of Azerbaijan — Baku city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

The State Committee sent a letter to the Azerbaijani side, where the issue of his detention and further extradition to Kyrgyzstan is now being considered.

«It turned out that Raiymbek Matraimov is connected with members of a transnational organized crime group from Azerbaijan detained in Kyrgyzstan, who were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of Kyrgyzstan,» the SCNS noted.

Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs. The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He compensated for the damage for two months, most of the amount was returned in property — buildings and apartments. He pleaded guilty to corruption. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.

On January 26, 2024, the SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. It was reported that in the fall, Raiymbek Matraimov could leave Kyrgyzstan for Turkey, and then for Dubai.