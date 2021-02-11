Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed hearing of a criminal case against the ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva read out the verdict, according to which Raiymbek Matraimov was found guilty of corruption. He was fined 260,000 soms.

In addition, the court lifted the arrest from the property of the accused.

In October 2020, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and paid 2 billion soms: one part — in money, the other — in form of real estate.