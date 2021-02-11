19:14
USD 84.20
EUR 102.21
RUB 1.14
English

Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek completed hearing of a criminal case against the ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov.

Leaving the deliberation room, the judge Gulzat Dyikanbaeva read out the verdict, according to which Raiymbek Matraimov was found guilty of corruption. He was fined 260,000 soms.

In addition, the court lifted the arrest from the property of the accused.

In October 2020, the national security bodies of Kyrgyzstan began pre-trial proceedings on the fact of corruption at the customs. It was found out that since the beginning of 2016 to the present the former deputy chairman of the Customs Service Raiymbek Matraimov, other officials of the state service and controlled participants of the foreign economic activity established a corruption scheme on extraction of shadow incomes during customs administration, as a result of which the state budget was damaged on an especially large scale.

The detainee agreed to enter into a plea bargain and paid 2 billion soms: one part — in money, the other — in form of real estate.
link: https://24.kg/english/183190/
views: 89
Print
Related
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs
Sworn son of Raiymbek Matraimov compensates damage - over 1 million soms
Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation
Lawyer of the Matraimovs appointed judge of Sverdlovsky District Court
Court fines Tilek Matraimov 220,000 soms
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state
SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate with investigation
Head of SCNS tells who will use property of Raiymbek Matraimov
Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state
Raiymbek Matraimov compensates more than half of damage caused
Popular
Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language Kübra Erbayrakçı from Turkey about wonderful aspects of Kyrgyz language
Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period Kazakhstan changes procedure for border crossing during quarantine period
Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Islamist-recruiter arrested in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
11 February, Thursday
18:49
Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai residents Border conflict: Local authorities meet with Ak-Sai res...
18:39
Raiymbek Matraimov fined 260,000 soms, arrest of property lifted
18:31
COVID-19 registered in 2,464 schoolchildren in Kyrgyzstan
18:15
Raiymbek Matraimov pleads guilty to organizing corruption scheme at customs
17:30
Teenager killed in house explosion in GES-2 village