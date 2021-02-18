13:10
Pneumonia in children: Officials still have no plan for medical surveillance

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov held a brief meeting on cases of pneumonia in children. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet’s Executive Office reported.

Artem Novikov stressed that the current situation with the incidence of pneumonia, ARVI and Kawasaki syndrome in children is of great concern to the public. He criticized the work of the relevant authorities for the lack of an action plan for medical supervision of children under 14.

«It is necessary to create a unified medical information database of children under 14 and keep a daily record of the incidence of ARVI and pneumonia. All educational institutions, regardless of their form of ownership, must regularly provide information on each child. Preschool and school institutions operate in a limited format. Without analysis of the impact of the traditional educational process during the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s health, we cannot talk about its full resumption,» Artem Novikov noted.

He instructed the Ministry of Health and Social Development, together with the Bishkek City Hall and the Ministry of Education and Science, to conduct a medical examination of children learining offline in preschool and school institutions of the capital within a week. At the same time, if there are symptoms, children will be tested for coronavirus. In addition, he instructed to develop a plan of measures for medical supervision of children under 14, taking into account daily incidence of ARVI and pneumonia.

It was instructed to provide conditions for voluntary vaccination of children against influenza in public and private medical organizations.

At the same time, special attention should be paid to conducting information work among the population on the prevention of coronavirus infection and timely contacting medical workers in vase of presence of symptoms of COVID-19 and pneumonia.

«Preventive examinations of children in preschool and school educational institutions should be carried out on a systematic basis. Thus, starting next week, such a practice should be introduced in every educational institution with organization of duty of medical personnel in them,» Artem Novikov said.
