Migrants waiting for help to return to Russia

Migrants are waiting for solution to the issue of their return to work in Russia. Gulshan Dolonbaeva, Chairwoman of Kyrgyzstan — Ural Association, announced today during an online conference.

According to her, thousands of Kyrgyzstanis were forced to return to their homeland last year due to quarantine. However, they do not expect jobs to be created for them in the near future. Therefore, people want to return.

«Promises are good, but people need to maintain their families, feed their children. Therefore, migrants expect from Sadyr Japarov’s visit to Russia resolving of the issue of their return to Russia. Employers are already waiting; they have jobs in Russia. In addition, the issue of health insurance for children of migrants is extremely important. When Kyrgyzstan joined the EAEU, this issue fell out of sight. But it needs to be solved, because we cannot properly treat our children in Russia,» Gulshan Dolonbaeva said.

At the same time, she noted that the issue of lifting restrictions on the volume of money transfers is still relevant for entrepreneurs.
