Participants of October events demand hero status from President

Participants of the events on October 5-6, 2020 created Kyrgyz Umutu Public Association. They want to be granted the title of Hero of the October Revolution. The activists also demand creation of a revolutionary committee and lustration. The demands have been put forward to the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

In their opinion, the President should give the October events, which led to the change of power in Kyrgyzstan, the status of a revolution.

Kyrgyz Umutu notes that Sadyr Japarov should pay special attention to bringing to justice all guilty law enforcement officers and other persons for illegal actions that resulted in infliction of serious bodily harm to citizens and for the death of a participant of the rally.

They also said that a program of social protection, psychological rehabilitation and further adaptation to work and social life should be developed and implemented along with compensation for material and moral damage to the victims and relatives of the deceased.

Kyrgyz Umutu reminded the President that he must fulfill his promise — to carry out lustration in state bodies. They demand to give an independent and objective legal assessment of the activities of the parties Mekenim Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyzstan and Birimdik, as well as to bring to justice all those guilty of violations during the election campaign and during the elections to the Parliament. Activists also intend to prosecute the Central Election Commission for negligence and abuse of power during the parliamentary elections on October 4, 2020.
