Kara-Balta launches free sterilization and microchipping program for animals

Authorities of Kara-Balta city are introducing a humane alternative to the culling of stray animals, with a free sterilization program for cats and dogs that also offers optional microchipping.

The initiative is expected to begin in May and is being implemented at the initiative of the City Hall in partnership with a Kyrgyz-French Ecotourism Association under the «catch—neuter—vaccinate—release» model. The program is supported by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation (Kumaiyk) and the Zhaiyl District Department of Veterinary Services, Livestock, Pastures, and Feed Development.

According to the municipality, pet owners will also have the option to microchip their animals. The procedure itself will be free, with a fee of 200 soms charged only for the microchip. Owners can decide whether to include microchipping when registering for sterilization.

Local authorities are currently considering phasing out the culling of stray animals, in line with the foundation’s requirements for humane treatment. Representatives have repeatedly emphasized that killing animals after sterilization and microchipping undermines both the effectiveness of the program and the work of veterinarians.

The future of culling practices in the city will depend on the program’s results. Authorities plan to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and microchipping measures before making a final decision on potentially banning the killing of stray dogs.

The program is expected to carry out around 20 sterilization procedures for cats and dogs per month.

Municipal officials noted that residents have submitted numerous complaints about inhumane methods of controlling animal populations, particularly the shooting of stray dogs. The issue has gained wider attention amid reports of unauthorized killings, including incidents occurring in front of pet owners—not only in Kara-Balta but in other cities across the country.

The city is also beginning the process of animal identification: electronic microchips will be implanted in cats and dogs for those who wish to participate. While the procedure is currently voluntary, it is expected to become mandatory in the future under the Law on Animal Identification.

Registration is available exclusively through a call center. Applicants should provide a contact number and brief information about the animal. The Kumaiyk call center can be reached at 0700335449.

Animals will be admitted at the following address: 44, Shopokov Street, Kara-Balta city.