Tilekmat Kurenov's accomplice detained

Law enforcement officers detained a 44-year-old man who, according to investigators, participated in preparing mass riots in the country. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported. His connection with Tilekmat Kurenov, who was previously detained and extradited from the UAE to the Kyrgyz Republic, has been established.

A case was opened under the article «Mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

An organized criminal group was detected in Chui region, which included former political figures, members of an organized crime group, and civil activists. According to investigators, they intended to hold illegal actions in Chui region and other regions in pursuit of organizing mass riots.

Law enforcement officers identified an active member of this group — 44-year-old resident of Jalal-Abad region Sh.E.K. under the pseudonym Temish, aka Oygoon Kyrgyz. He was taken to the investigative service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

On April 19, the State Committee for National Security reported that wanted activist Tilekmat Kurenov had been brought to Bishkek from the UAE. According to the security services, the activist, while outside the republic, regularly published provocative posts and video messages through social media accounts calling for the organization of mass riots with a subsequent attempt to violently seize power.