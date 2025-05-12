15:17
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Tilekmat Kurenov's accomplice detained

Law enforcement officers detained a 44-year-old man who, according to investigators, participated in preparing mass riots in the country. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported. His connection with Tilekmat Kurenov, who was previously detained and extradited from the UAE to the Kyrgyz Republic, has been established.

An organized criminal group was detected in Chui region, which included former political figures, members of an organized crime group, and civil activists. According to investigators, they intended to hold illegal actions in Chui region and other regions in pursuit of organizing mass riots.

A case was opened under the article «Mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Law enforcement officers identified an active member of this group — 44-year-old resident of Jalal-Abad region Sh.E.K. under the pseudonym Temish, aka Oygoon Kyrgyz. He was taken to the investigative service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

On April 19, the State Committee for National Security reported that wanted activist Tilekmat Kurenov had been brought to Bishkek from the UAE. According to the security services, the activist, while outside the republic, regularly published provocative posts and video messages through social media accounts calling for the organization of mass riots with a subsequent attempt to violently seize power.
link: https://24.kg/english/328689/
views: 152
Print
Related
Serviceman of Muras military unit detained in Batken region
Suspect detained for false bomb threat report in Asia Mall
SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detention in Bishkek
Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison
Security services detain head of State Alcohol Control Agency
MFA meets with family of teacher Azamat Nurmatov detained in Turkey
MFA announces reason for detention of teacher from Kyrgyzstan in Turkey
Foreigner wanted by Russia detained in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS detains 43 call center employees in Bishkek
Lawyer meets with Kyrgyz teacher detained in Turkey
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan
Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry works with Indian and Pakistani students
Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers Police in Chui region conduct preventive work with Indian and Pakistani workers
Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations Over 2,500 police officers to ensure security during Victory Day celebrations
12 May, Monday
15:01
Bolot Ibragimov removed from Vice Speaker position in Bishkek City Council Bolot Ibragimov removed from Vice Speaker position in B...
14:49
President Sadyr Japarov to visit Jalal-Abad region
14:45
Serviceman of Muras military unit detained in Batken region
14:36
Volume of water in Toktogul reservoir increases
14:27
Traffic violations detected by drones in Issyk-Kul region