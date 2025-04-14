Supporters of activist Kurenov detained for attempt to organize mass riots

Suspects involved in organizing mass riots have been detained. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

According to the department, an organized criminal group has been identified. It includes former political figures, members of organized crime groups, and civil activists who, with the goal of inciting mass unrest, planned to hold illegal actions in Chui region and other parts of the country.

«A criminal case has been opened under Article 278 (mass riots) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An active member of this group, citizen S.F., 47, has been identified. During his arrest, he attempted to destroy evidence of the crime, but failed. During a search, compelling evidence of his illegal activities was discovered and confiscated. On April 12, 2025, he was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the statement says.

Additionally, a video editor, citizen M.O., 27, was identified. She allegedly facilitated financial transactions to legalize and transfer funds to other accomplices.

«She also edited various provocative video messages involving Tilekmat Kurenov and others, which were later distributed via fake accounts on various social media platforms. She was also placed in a temporary detention facility,» the press service reported.

During the investigation, police officers of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region conducted searches in Jalal-Abad and Osh regions, as well as in the city of Osh. These operations led to the seizure of material evidence relevant to the case.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reminds the public that the spread of false information in Kyrgyzstan’s online space is a violation and carries criminal liability.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security also reported the arrest of Imamidin Tashov and Tilekmat Kurenov on charges of attempting a coup d’état.