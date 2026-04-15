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Kyrgyzaltyn allocates 100 percent of profit to state budget

Shareholders of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC have decided to allocate 100 percent of the company’s net profit for 2025 as dividends to the state budget.

The decision was made at the annual general meeting of shareholders, where the company’s financial and operational results were reviewed.

According to the results for 2025, Kyrgyzaltyn’s revenue amounted to 20.7 billion soms, while net profit reached 18.7 billion soms. Compared to 2024, profit increased by 9 percent, marking a record high for the company.

The main shareholder of Kyrgyzaltyn is the State Property Management Agency, which holds 99 percent of the shares, while the remaining 1 percent belongs to the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/370507/
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