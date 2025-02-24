Ex-MP and members of Zheti Duban detained for preparing mass riots

A former MP and members of Kyrk Uruu Zheti Duban Yntymagy public movement have been detained in Bishkek and Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic informed 24.kg news agency.

On December 20, 2024, law enforcement officers received information that members of the public movement Kyrk Uruu Zheti Duban Yntymagy regularly hold meetings at which they were preparing to organize mass riots, protests and rallies aimed at destabilizing the situation in the country, accompanied by pogroms and destruction of property.

A case has been opened under the article «Organizing mass riots accompanied by violence» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On February 24, law enforcement officers detained 11 people, including a former deputy of the Parliament. A grenade, sawed-off shotguns, a pistol, ammunition, camouflage uniforms, drugs, religious literature, special masks, instructions on organizing mass riots, bladed weapons, number plates, mobile phones, flash drives, etc. were found during the search. All of them were placed in a temporary detention facility.

A source in law enforcement agencies toldthat the detained former deputy is Bakyt Kerimbekov.