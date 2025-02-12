Police together with special forces detain man for Facebook posts

The police detained a man suspected of calling for the overthrow of the government. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

According to the police, during the monitoring of social media, law enforcement officers found an account on Facebook, where the author under the name «Berik Derzhinsky» systematically posted negative materials addressed to the country’s leadership, calling for disobedience to the legal demands of government officials and mass riots.

A criminal case was opened under the article «Mass riots» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The police reported that a forensic linguistic examination was conducted, which concluded that the said publications contain signs of calls for the overthrow or change of the current government and mass riots.

Law enforcement officers identified the account owner. He turned out to be 50-year-old O.B., from whom an official ID card of the public organization Eldik Kenesh Movement and material evidence were seized during the search. The man was placed in a pretrial detention center.