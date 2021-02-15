School with registered COVID-19 case closed for two-week quarantine

One of Bishkek schools had to be closed for a two-week quarantine due to COVID-19 case registered there. Elmira Imanalieva, head of the Education Department of the Bishkek City Hall, announced today.

«A total of eight students and five teachers got infected since resumption of the educational process. They are under surveillance. There is a proven mechanism in case of detection of the disease. Mobile teams are sent to schools, PCR tests are taken from contact persons. Then the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance writes an order on further actions — to place the class or school in quarantine,» she said.

Elmira Imanalieva added that compensation for teachers infected with COVID-19 is not provided.

«But treatment, control and supervision are carried out by the Family Medicine Centers and the City Department of Education,» she said.