Russia donates equipment for laboratories to Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan

The second batch of Russian equipment was delivered to the laboratory of the Department of Medicines and Medical Devices of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, the transfer of which was planned within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Cooperation.

«We received an inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (AES-ICP), an IR spectrometer, and a laser particle size analyzer in January. Laboratory of the department was thus equipped with new equipment for testing medicines and medical devices. This makes it possible to conduct physical, chemical and microbiological tests of drugs and medical devices to assess their quality during registration,» Tilegen Sansyzbaev, head of the department’s laboratory, told.

A contract was concluded for 245,586,900 soms within the framework of the agreement between the Governments of Russia and Kyrgyzstan. In November last year, 83 items of laboratory equipment were delivered for research and testing.