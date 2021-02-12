Head of Sokuluk Cadastre involved in 11 criminal cases

Employees of the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained the director of Sokuluk branch of Cadastre state institution and its leading specialist. Press center of the state committee reported.

«It was found out that the director of the branch, in a criminal conspiracy with the leading specialist, abusing his official position, illegally drew up a state act on the right of private ownership of a land plot for one of the directors of CJSC. As a result of the deliberate criminal actions of the abovementioned persons, the interests of the state were damaged in the amount of more than 2.2 million soms,» the statement says.

At least 11 criminal cases on other facts of official crimes are being investigated against the suspects. The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.

Alaibek Tentimishev is registered as the director of Sokuluk branch of Cadastre state institution.